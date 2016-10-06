Obituary Guest Book View Sign



MAE PINION, 86



LAKELAND - Dorothy 'Dot' Mae Pinion, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2016, at Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland, Florida. She had been a resident at Arbor Oaks Assisted Living in Lakeland since 2013.

She was born to parents, (the late) Lewis Jackson, Sr. and (the late) Bonnie Belle Nobles in Kannapolis, North Carolina, on August 16, 1930. She moved as an infant with her family to LaBelle, Florida, where she grew up. She worked for several years as a telephone switchboard operator in Ft. Myers, Florida. She married Herman P. Pinion on June 29, 1959, and they moved to Plant City, Florida, in 1960, where they made their home. She was active for many years at Midway Baptist Church in Plant City where she served as a Deacon's wife, in the Homebound Ministry, and on the Bereavement Food Committee. In later years, she was a member at Church on the Rock. She was known for her sweet, gentle spirit right to the end.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman, in 2001. She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Bryant (Claude), Lakeland, FL, and Charlene 'Patti' Austin (Chris), Raleigh, NC; three grandsons, Dylan Austin, Sean Austin, and Langley Bryant. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lewis J. Nobles, Jr., and sister, June Howard. She is survived by her sister, Joanne Craft, along with loving nieces and nephews.

A service will be held on Saturday, October 8, with visitation at 12:30 and funeral at 1:30 at Church on the Rock, Plant City, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Church on the Rock or Good Shepherd Hospice.

Condolences online at



DOROTHY 'DOT'MAE PINION, 86LAKELAND - Dorothy 'Dot' Mae Pinion, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 30, 2016, at Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland, Florida. She had been a resident at Arbor Oaks Assisted Living in Lakeland since 2013.She was born to parents, (the late) Lewis Jackson, Sr. and (the late) Bonnie Belle Nobles in Kannapolis, North Carolina, on August 16, 1930. She moved as an infant with her family to LaBelle, Florida, where she grew up. She worked for several years as a telephone switchboard operator in Ft. Myers, Florida. She married Herman P. Pinion on June 29, 1959, and they moved to Plant City, Florida, in 1960, where they made their home. She was active for many years at Midway Baptist Church in Plant City where she served as a Deacon's wife, in the Homebound Ministry, and on the Bereavement Food Committee. In later years, she was a member at Church on the Rock. She was known for her sweet, gentle spirit right to the end.She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman, in 2001. She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Bryant (Claude), Lakeland, FL, and Charlene 'Patti' Austin (Chris), Raleigh, NC; three grandsons, Dylan Austin, Sean Austin, and Langley Bryant. She was preceded in death by her brother, Lewis J. Nobles, Jr., and sister, June Howard. She is survived by her sister, Joanne Craft, along with loving nieces and nephews.A service will be held on Saturday, October 8, with visitation at 12:30 and funeral at 1:30 at Church on the Rock, Plant City, Florida. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Church on the Rock or Good Shepherd Hospice.Condolences online at www.wellsmemorial.com Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Dorothy Mae Pinion

Click name above for additional details at:

www.wellsmemorial.com. Arrangements under the direction of:

Wells Memorial and Event Center

Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close