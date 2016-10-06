|
WAYNE WILLIAM RADTKE, 78
EAGLE RIVER, WI. - Wayne William Radtke, age 78, passed peacefully on October 1, 2016 surrounded by his wife of 50 years, Nancy, son, Stephen, and daughter, Stephanie.
Wayne was born on February 23, 1938 to Adolph and Wilhemina (Minnie) Radtke in Metz, Wisconsin. The youngest of 7 children, he spent his childhood in Metz and Poy Sippi, Wisconsin, and graduated from Menasha High School in 1956. He then went on to study at both Valparaiso University and the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh, receiving his B.S. in Economics from the latter. He spent his career in the insurance industry, first selling insurance for Aid Association for Lutherans (AAL), where he met the love of his life, Nancy, and later worked for over 25 years at Secura Insurance in Appleton, Wisconsin.
Wayne and Nancy married on July 2, 1966 and had one daughter, Stephanie, and a son, Stephen. The family lived in Winneconne, Fond du Lac, and Appleton, Wisconsin. After retirement, Wayne and Nancy spent 20 winters in Lakeland, Florida and their summers up at 'Radtke's Roost' in Eagle River, Wisconsin.
Wayne's passions and life priorities included his faith, his family, his friends, and giving to others. A devout Christian his entire life, he gave tirelessly and generously to his faith communities and many Christian ministries. He was particularly passionate about youth ministry and impacted many young lives, especially through how he lived his life. Wayne was a wonderful husband, father, brother, uncle, and son. Family time was a priority and he always made time. He and Nancy made an impressive team over a 50 year love story with many fun times and adventures, and a few trials as well. And he did what fathers do.... educate by any means, lead by example, show emotion, discipline, and love, his family, ....unconditionally. His support was endless and he beamed as a proud grandfather. Exceptionally social, and nicknamed 'the mingler,' Wayne made friends wherever he went and had many, many cherished friends in Wisconsin and Florida.
Wayne is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Stephanie Radtke, son-in-law Arvind Sharma, grandsons Rohan and Kiran Sharma, son Stephen Radtke, daughter-in-law Wendy, and grandson Caleb Radtke; a sister, Angeline Robinson (Ken); mother-in-law Elaine Liermann (Orville d.); brother-in-law John Liermann (Janis), brother-in-law Lee Liermann (Brenda), and sister-in-law Kay Lorbiecki (Steven); and many, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, brothers Leonard Radtke (Gertrude d.), Clarence Radtke (Vera d.), sisters Lila Spizcenski (John d.), Enida Webster (Walter d.), Adelaide Westphal (Orin d.), father-in-law Orville Liermann, and sister-in-law Karen Liermann.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 8, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Eagle River, Wisconsin. Visitation at 10:00 and service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Ministry Home Care/ Dr. Kate Hospice in Woodruff, Wisconsin.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River, WI. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2016
