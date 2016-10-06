JEFFERY
|
W. 'DUTCH'
HOLLAND, 55
WINTER HAVEN - Mr. Jeffery W. 'Dutch' Holland, age 55, of Winter Haven passed away Monday, October 3, 2016 in Winter Haven.
Dutch was born in Salem, Ohio to Bud & Genny Holland and had lived in this area for the past 30 years. He was a Parts Professional with Florida Lift Systems and was member of the Apostle & Prophet Ministry of Jesus Christ in Auburndale. He enjoyed baseball, hunting and spending time with his children & grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Kerri Holland, 3 sons, Daniel, Adam and Brett Holland, his daughter, Stacie Holland, his mother, Genny McDole, a sister, Jodi Campbell and his 9 grandchildren, Aiden, Madilynn, Abigail, Addison, Brett Jr., Sophia, Rowen, Ellie & Ivalee.
Funeral services will take place Friday at 11 AM at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will take place at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2016