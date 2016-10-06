CAROLYN DELENE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CAROLYN DELENE MURKERSON /6/1951 - 10/1/2016 DAVENPORT - O mother.
MURKERSON
9/6/1951 - 10/1/2016
DAVENPORT - Our loving mother, Carolyn Murkerson, passed away suddenly at her home in Davenport, Florida.
Born in Jessup, GA, she was raised in south Florida. Life will never be the same without her smile and warm gentle touch.
She is greatly missed and survived by: her children Tiffany Perry Wurster of Davenport, Fl, and Billy Dewayne Perry of West Palm Beach, Fl., 8 grandchildren, sister Anita Calhoun, brother Jeffery Calhoun, nieces, nephews and numerous friends who she also called family. We will ALWAYS love you!
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2016