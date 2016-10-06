HILDEGARDE
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HILDEGARDE LINDSTROM.
LINDSTROM, 94
WINTER HAVEN - Hildegarde Lindstrom, 94 died on September 3, 2016. She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on June 9, 1922. She was a teacher before she retired.
She is survived by her daughter Marilyn, 2 granddaughters, 2 grandsons and 7 great-grand children. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert and her son Bruce.
Her memorial service will be held on Sunday October 9th at 2:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church in Winter Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church library at 637 6th St. NW Winter Haven, FL, or Good Shepherd Hospice at 105 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, FL, 33823. Please put in memory of Hildegarde Lindstrom.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2016