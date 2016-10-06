ALONZO J.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALONZO J. GRAHAM.
GRAHAM, Sr., 84
Phosphate Truck Driver
FORT MEADE - Mr. Alonzo J. Graham, Sr., died September 23, 2016, in Winter Haven.
He was born in Fort Meade on June 6, 1932. He was a truck driver in the phosphate industry and a member of St. Paul AME Church, Fort Meade, FL.
Mr. Graham is survived by his wife Annie Helen Graham, Fort Meade; children: Michael (Linda) Jones, Bartow, Andre (Retta) Graham, Rodney Graham, Grace (Van) Grant, Ann Graham, Chiquita (Shawn) Webb, Eric Graham, all of Fort Meade, Alonzo (April) Graham, Jr., Lakeland, Larry (Lisa) Graham, Indiana, Gail Graham, Bowling Green, FL, Vireather (Edward) James, Bartow, Tammy Campbell, Orlando, Vernita Graham, Fort Meade, Elizabeth Graham, Bartow, Janice Randolph, Flint, MI; sister Ida Mae White, Fort Meade; 52 grandchildren; 101 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul AME Church, Fort Meade. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Church of God, Fort Meade.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2016