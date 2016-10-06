QUINTERO
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for QUINTERO ASTHIAS SCOTT.
ASTHIAS
SCOTT, Sr., 36
Bunch & Associates
LAKELAND - Mr. Quintero Asthias Scott, Sr., died October 2, 2016, in Lakeland.
He was born in Bartow on April 6, 1980. He was a customer service rep. for Bunch & Associates, and a member of First Born Church, Mulberry.
Mr. Scott is survived by his wife Jo Ann Scott, son Quintero Asthias Scott, Jr., daughters Honesty Shirai Scott, Serenity Jo' Don Scott, Gabriella Ann Scott, all of Lakeland; mother Renee Wesley-Wilson, Mulberry, brothers Joseph Scott, Bradley, Travis Williams, Mulberry, Donald Scott, Lakeland, Christopher Matthews, Mulberry, Trenton McLendon, Bartow, grandmother Elnora Pace, Bradley, special cousins Shanita Robinson, Valrico, Shawn Wesley, Lakeland.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at First Born Church, Mulberry. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Assembly Ministries, Mulberry.
Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
Williams Funeral Home
760 South 5th Avenue
Bartow, FL 33830
(863) 533-0366
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2016