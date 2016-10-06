Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GENEVA MARIE THIELEN DYE. View Sign

GENEVA MARIE THIELEN DYE, 94



HAINES CITY - Geneva Dye, of Haines City, arrived in heaven on October 3, 2016. Geneva was born on July 25, 1922, in Moore Haven, Florida, to parents Adam and Mary Thielen. She grew up and attended school in Clewiston, Florida. She was born into a loving, large family as one of ten children. She married Bob Dye of Palmetto, Florida, on May 18, 1949. Geneva loved being a part of a large family and was the mother of nine children.

Geneva was a deeply spiritual woman and her life was driven by her gifts and passions. Music was food for her soul and she was truly blessed with an amazing voice. She sang in her church choir, and on numerous occasions was a soloist for weddings and funerals. Prior to the decline in her health, she loved being outside and working in her garden, especially around her Virgin Mary statue. She had a green thumb and enjoyed watching things grow. Even as a resident at Savannah Court ALF in Haines City, she helped to weed the grounds. She was also quick to notice weeds at her church and in her neighbor's yard, at which she would promptly place herself on yard detail. She would easily be distracted by yard sales and blooming flowers. It was a family joke that her little blue car was protected by a band of guardian angels. She loved the color blue as her entire wardrobe would confirm. She was a good dancer and even risked former broken hips to 'cut a rug.' When the music started, she was the first out of her chair and headed to the dance floor, partner or no partner. She loved family get-togethers and her family knew not to use the word 'reunion' around her. She would become overzealous with anticipation and remind everyone not to forget their cameras. She was a busy homemaker and thoroughly enjoyed baking. She was especially known for sour cream pound cake and southern guava jelly.

Geneva was predeceased by her husband Bob Dye on May 20, 1996, and her beloved daughter Barbara Mendell on January 3, 2012. She is survived by her children: Donna Strickland, Lakeland, FL, Susan (Robert) Crews, Haines City, FL, Judy (Art) Douberley, Dundee, FL, Mary (Ted) Miller, Broken Arrow, OK, Bobby Dye, Caravelle, FL, Mike Dye, Haines City, FL, Teresa (Jim) Buie, Baldwin, GA, John Dye, Haines City, FL. She is survived by her brothers: A.J. 'Jake' Thielen of Bradenton, Florida, and David Thielen of LaBelle, Florida. She leaves behind such a legacy of 21 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren to whom she was lovingly known as 'Mema.' Geneva will surely be missed; she led a simple, busy, full life with countless memories and blessings. It comforts her family that just the day before her sudden departure, her heart was filled with peace and joy. She was raising her arms in praise and worship while watching a televised church-music service. Her family knows she will be singing on high with the angelic choir. Her children will be reminded of her often as they also enjoy some of her same passions.

Words cannot express the family's appreciation to Judy Douberley and her family for their love and devotion as Mema's primary caregivers. The family is also thankful for the tender care that Geneva received at Spring Lake Rehabilitation Center.

A visitation will be Monday, October 10, 2016 from 12 noon until 1:00 pm and the Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 pm, all at St. Ann Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery in Haines City, Florida. Funeral arrangements are provided by Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City, Florida.

