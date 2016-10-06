|
CALEB BRITT
ELLIS, 23
WINFIELD, MO. - Caleb Britt Ellis, 23, of Winfield, Missouri, formerly Lake Alfred, Florida, passed away on Thursday, September, 15, 2016 at his residence. He was born May 11, 1993 to Jerry 'Shane' Britt and Mona Ellis in Bartow, Florida.
Caleb graduated in 2011 from Winter Haven High School and was a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. (R.O.T.C.). After High School he then completed his degree at the Commercial Diving Academy in Jacksonville, FL. He was a Commercial Underwater Diver in Florida and recently worked for Craftsmen Trailer as a Welder. In his earlier years he enjoyed trout fishing, hunting and playing soccer. Caleb loved tinkering outside, spending time with his family, watching movies and just hanging out. He had a passion for diving and being outdoors. Caleb had that twinkle in his eyes and a gentle smile that will be missed by those that knew and loved him.
He is survived mother, Mona McDowell and husband Paul of Lake Alfred, FL; father Shane Britt of Winter Haven, FL; maternal grandparents, Harold 'Monkey' and Sue Ellis of Lake Alfred, FL and Keith and Beth McDowell of Winter Haven, FL; paternal grandparents, Cheryl and Paul Bair of Winter Haven, FL; siblings: Meaghan McDowell, Jhonathon 'J.P.' McDowell, both of Lake Alfred, FL, Ashley Meadows of Massachusetts and Danielle Rae of Lakeland, FL; aunts and uncles: Gene Ellis (Tina) of Winfield, MO, Misty Ellis of Lake Alfred, FL, Mark Grace of Lake Wales, FL, Marty McDowell (Leah) of Winter Haven, FL, Holly Allen (Roman) of Lakeland, FL and Nikki Harbuck of Lakeland, FL; one nephew, Zayden Meadows, many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by one special aunt, Lisa Grace in 2000 and paternal grandfather, Jerry C. Britt.
Services will be held private for the family. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in care of Kemper-Millard-Keim Family Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 222 Troy, MO 63379.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2016
