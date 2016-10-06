SAMUEL HAGUE
|
SPENCER, 98
LAKELAND - Samuel Hague Spencer passed away Tues, Oct 3, 2016 after a brief illness. He was 98. Sam was born November 10, 1917 to Melville and Amanda Trent Spencer, in Lee County, Virginia, the eighth of eleven children, all of whom predeceased him. He graduated from Lincoln Memorial University in 1940 and later served on the Board of Trustees. He was awarded an honorary doctorate of humanities and was named to the Professional Hall of Fame.
Sam briefly taught school before enlisting in the US Army Air Corps in WWII and was a gunnery instructor for bomber crews on B-24s and B-17s. In 1945 he married Mary Frances Miller.
Sam moved to Lakeland in 1948 and was employed with Dominion Foods and Meade Containers before becoming a private produce broker in 1972. He Married Mary Louise Evans Middents on November 29, 1969.
Sam was a member and usher at First United Methodist Church in Lakeland for more than 50 years. Sam also served on the board of the YMCA for more than 20 years and volunteered at Lakeland Regional Medical Center where he drove the tram and played Santa Claus. He volunteered with SCORE and organized the United Cerebral Policy group in Lakeland. Sam was also a Shriner and a member of the Masons for 75 years.
Sam is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Spencer, daughter Mara Spencer and husband Edward Hogan of Clifton, VA, stepson Jonathan Middents and wife Victoria of Pearland, TX, grandson Joel Middents and wife Lydia, granddaughter Erin Leitko and husband Cade, and three great grandchildren, all of Friendswood, TX.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, October 6, 2016, at First United Methodist Church in Lakeland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Sam and Mary Lou Spencer Endowed Scholarship, Lincoln Memorial University, Attn: Cynthia Whitt, 6965 Cumberland Gap Parkway, Harrogate, TN 37752.
