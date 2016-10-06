KELLY LEANNE WHALEN
LANGELLO, 43
LAKELAND - Kelly Langello died peacefully on September 30, 2016, at Good Shepherd Hospice House, Lakeland.
Kelly was born in Memphis, TN, on March 18, 1973. She moved to St. Cloud, FL, as a child and spent her entire school years there, graduating from St. Cloud High School in 1992. After graduation she moved to Lakeland. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Kelly enjoyed her family, the beach and going to Sea World. Her hobbies included cross stitching and collecting turtles.
She was a member of College Heights United Methodist Church.
Kelly is survived by her husband, Donovan; her children: Dale Hart, Leanne Hart, Samantha Hart, Austin Smith and Nicholas Langello; her mother Anne Whalen, all of Lakeland and her father, John Whalen of The Villages, FL.
A celebration of Kelly's life will be held Friday, October 7, at 11:00 a.m. at College Heights United Methodist Church, 942 South Boulevard, Lakeland, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
