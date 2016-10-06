WILLIAM LEE "BILL" DYE

Obituary

WILLIAM LEE 'BILL' DYE, 81

POINCIANA - William Lee Dye, 81, died Tues. 9/27/16. Visit: Fri. 4:30-6:30pm Parkview Christian Life Center. Svc. Sat. 10:30am at same church. Holmes Funeral Dir.
