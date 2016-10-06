MARY SNIPES

Obituary

MARY
SNIPES, 80
Homemaker

LAKE ALFRED - Mary Snipes, 80, died 10/1/16. Visit: Sat. at 9:30 a.m. at Bethel M.B. Church, Lake Alfred. Service to follow at 11 am Sat. at the church. Williams F.H.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2016
