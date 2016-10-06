MARGUERITE MASON

Obituary

MARGUERITE
MASON, 87

LAKE WALES - Marguerite Mason, 87, passed Tues., 10/4/16, at her residence. Services will be in Ohio. Johnson-Nelson-Gill Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2016
