TYANDRE H. DEPP

Obituary

TYANDRE H.
DEPP, 15

WINTER HAVEN - Tyandre H. Depp, 15, died 9/15/16. Visit: Fri. 5-7pm James C. Boyd Funeral Home. Svc. Sat. at 10 am Faith Bapt. Church, 2140 Crystal Bch. Rd.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2016
