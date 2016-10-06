JOHN LUTHER BUSH

Obituary

JOHN LUTHER
BUSH, III

MULBERRY - John L. Bush, III passed away on Mon. 10/3/16. Visitation Fri 5-7pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens. Interment in Valdosta, GA.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2016
