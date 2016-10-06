JONATHAN LEE "J GREEN" JORDAN

Obituary

JONATHAN LEE
'J GREEN'
JORDAN, 31

HAINES CITY - Jonathan Jordan died Sat. 9/24/16. Visit: Fri. 6-8pm Parkview Christian Life Center, Haines City. Svc. will be Sat., 2:30pm at same church. Holmes F.D.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2016
