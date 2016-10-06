STACY HUBERT "GATOR" HENRY

Obituary

STACY HUBERT 'GATOR'
HENRY, 69

HAINES CITY - Stacy Henry, 69, died Sat. 10/1/16. Visit: Fri. 4-8pm Holmes Funeral Home. Svc. Sat. 11am St. Mark's AME Church, Haines City. Holmes Funeral Dir.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2016
