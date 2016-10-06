LAURA SHEPHERD

Obituary

LAURA
SHEPHERD, 63

LAKELAND - Laura Shepherd, 63, originally of Warsaw, IN, passed Fri., 9/30/16. Funeral & visitation will be in IN. A local memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com