MARGARET DEES
THOMAS-MOFFATT
LAKELAND - Margaret Dees Thomas-Moffatt, 80, of Lakeland, went home to be with Jesus on October 3, 2016.
Due to inclement weather, her Celebration of Life has been changed to Thursday, October 13 at 11:00 A.M. at Griffin Baptist Church, 3225 Kathleen Road, Lakeland, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Committal to follow at Griffin Cemetery, Lakeland. Expressions of condolence at www.HopewellFuneral.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2016