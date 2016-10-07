MARGARET DEES THOMAS-MOFFATT LAKELAND - Margaret Dees Thomas-Moffatt

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Hopewell Funeral Home & Cemetery
  • "Our deepest sympathy to all of Margaret's family. She was..."
    - Phyllis Haley
  • "To Margaret's family, my heart goes out to all of you. She..."
    - Linda Brummitt ( Rodgers)

MARGARET DEES
THOMAS-MOFFATT

LAKELAND - Margaret Dees Thomas-Moffatt, 80, of Lakeland, went home to be with Jesus on October 3, 2016.
Due to inclement weather, her Celebration of Life has been changed to Thursday, October 13 at 11:00 A.M. at Griffin Baptist Church, 3225 Kathleen Road, Lakeland, where the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 A.M. Committal to follow at Griffin Cemetery, Lakeland. Expressions of condolence at www.HopewellFuneral.com .
Funeral Home
Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City
6005 CR 39 South
Plant City, FL 33567
(813) 737-3128
Funeral Home Details
Published in Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com