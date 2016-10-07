Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JUDITH E. CASH LAKELAND - Judith E. Cash went home to be Tuesday. View Sign

LAKELAND - Judith E. Cash went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 4, 2016.

She was born in Tampa, FL on Sept. 5, 1939. Judith worked for Publix Supermarkets in the Employee Assistance Program at the corporate offices. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

Judith was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Cash. Survivors include her sons, Clay Cash, Jason (Dana) Cash, both of Lakeland; brother, Stephen (Sharon) Holloway of Chattanooga, TN; sister, Deanna (John) Bohanan of Lakeland; grandchildren, Ryan Cash, Brody Cash, both of Lakeland and Taylor Cash of Orlando, FL.

Visitation will be Sunday, 3:00 - 5:00pm at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Funeral services will take place Monday, 10:00am at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Socrum Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Judith Cash can be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice House Lakeland, 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL, 33823.



