SHIRLEY ANN
GLASS, 79
LAKELAND - Shirley Ann Glass, 79, of Lakeland, passed away October 5, 2016. She was born in Ebensburg, PA to Jesse and Francena Luther.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Sabrina (Joey) Tomasina and step-sons David (Diane), Bob (Laura) and Larry (Vicky) Glass; grandchildren Michael, Chelsie, Dalton, Lizzie, Justin, and Shelby; great-grandson Kai; sister Peggy McGhee.
Retired with 27 years of service from the Lakeland Housing Authority as a Section 8 Coordinator, she also collected antiques, loved swimming, dancing, camping and the outdoors. Shirley was a long time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She cherished her time spent with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at 10AM on Saturday, October 8, at the Lakeland Funeral Home, 2125 S. Bartow Rd., Lakeland. The funeral service will follow at 11AM.
Lakeland Funeral Home
2125 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 686-2125
Published in Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2016