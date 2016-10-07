RICKY ALLEN
LAKELAND - Ricky Allen White passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2016.
He was born on December 4, 1954, in Orlando, FL, to Jack and Conrade White.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack White.
He is survived by his two children, Joseph White and Emily Shirley; mother, Conrade White; sister, Priscilla (William) Collins; and nephew Matthew Collins.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 15, 2016, at First Baptist Church of Highland City, 5410 Yarborough Lane, Lakeland, FL 33812.
