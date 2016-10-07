ROBERT
ASHER 'BOB' BOULWARE, 79
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Robert Asher 'Bob' Boulware, 79, a beloved and devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 4, 2016.
Born on November 12, 1936 in Lakeland, Florida, Bob was the son of the late Dr. James Richmond Boulware, Jr. and Katharine Asher Boulware. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1954.
Bob received his B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Georgia Tech in 1958 and his MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1960 where he met his wife, Becky, on the front steps of the Beta house. Upon graduation from UNC, he moved to Charlotte to work for Charlotte Chemical Laboratories. He later started his own company, AmeriChem and finally Colonial Yarn Products.
Bob was an avid golfer who shared many hours on the golf course with his golf group and sons. He was also very active in the Charlotte community. He was an elder at Trinity Presbyterian Church and served on the Board of Trustees at Charlotte Country Day School. He was also a long-serving and active member of the Rotary Club of Charlotte.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, James Richmond Boulware III. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Becky Glass Boulware, his daughter, Shelley Schrum and husband, Blair of Raleigh; sons, Bobby Boulware and wife, Shannon of Hixson, TN, and John Boulware and wife, Mary Margaret of Charlotte and seven grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, October 8, 2016 at Covenant Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow in the church parlour. Inurnment will be in the Covenant Columbarium.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville for their compassion and attentive care. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House, 1420 East Seventh Street, Charlotte, NC 28204, or to the Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 1515 Mockingbird Lane, Suite 105, Charlotte, NC 28209, www.parkinsonassociation.org .
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28204. Online condolences at
www.kennethpoeservices.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2016