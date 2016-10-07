JEREMEY SHAWN NORWOOD

JEREMEY SHAWN
NORWOOD, 27

BAXLEY, GA. - Jeremey Shawn Norwood, age 27, of Baxley died Friday, September 30, 2016.
Mr. Norwood was born January 9, 1989 in Bartow, Florida. He was a carpenter with Day & Zimmer-mann and a member Local 256 of Savannah. Mr. Norwood was a diehard Florida Gator Fan.
Survivors include his wife, Natasha Norwood of Baxley; two daughters, Ansleigh Norwood and Emilee Norwood, both of Baxley; two sons, Jeremey Norwood, Jr. and Kodey Norwood, both of Baxley; mother, Victoria Norwood of Baxley; father, John Norwood of Starr, S.C; four sisters, Kayla Norwood, Tera Norwood, Meghan Reese & husband, Luke, all of Baxley & Keshia Joyner & husband, Matthew of Waynesboro, VA; brother, Dustin Larsen of Baxley; paternal grandmother, Edna Scott of Anderson, S.C., mother in law, Nancy Larsen & father in law, Alan Larsen, both of Baxley; grandparents in law, Bessie Hand & Marty Larson. Several aunts, uncles & cousins also survive.
Funeral services will be held, Friday, October 7, 2016 at 11:00 AM from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home.
Swain Funeral Home
( www.swainfuneralhomebaxley.com ).
Swain Funeral Home - Baxley
1632 HATCH PARKWAY NORTH
Baxley, GA 31513
(912) 367-2242
Published in Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2016
