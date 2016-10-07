RONALD BATTERSON

Obituary

RONALD
BATTERSON, 80

LAKELAND - Ronald Batterson, 80, passed on 10/1/2016. Celebration of Life Service will be on 10/9/16 at 6pm at Northside Christian Church. Central Fl. Casket Store.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2016
