ANNA L. POWELL

Obituary

ANNA L.
POWELL, 75

BARTOW - Anna L. Powell, 75, died 9/30/16. Visitation will be Sat. 10/8/16 from 10-11 am at the Church of God of Bartow. Services will follow at 11:00am at the church.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com