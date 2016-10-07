CHARLES D. "C.D." DRAWDY

Obituary

CHARLES D. 'C.D.'
DRAWDY, 88

BARTOW - Charles D. Drawdy died 9/29/16. Services changed to visit: Sun. 10/9, 4-6pm at Whidden-McLean F.H. in Bartow. Svc. Mon. 10/10 at 11am at funeral home.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2016
