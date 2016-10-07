KEVIN SEAN FLATT

Obituary

KEVIN SEAN
FLATT, 45

LAKELAND - Kevin S. Flatt passed away Mon. 10/1/16. Survived by his loving family. Visitation 6-8:00 pm on Mon. 10/10 at Gentry-Morrison 3350 Mall Hill Dr., Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2016
