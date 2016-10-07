JOHN LUTHER BUSH

Obituary

JOHN LUTHER
BUSH, III

MULBERRY - Visitation for Mr. John Bush is cancelled for Fri. evening due to Hurricane Matthew. Visitation now scheduled for Sat. 2 - 4 pm, Gentry Morrison Serenity Grdns.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2016
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com
Powered By Legacy.com