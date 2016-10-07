DAVID ALLEN BARK

Obituary

DAVID ALLEN
BARK, 65

LAKELAND - Due to inclement weather, the Memorial Mass for David Allen Bark, who died on October 1, 2016, has been postponed.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2016
