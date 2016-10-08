THOMAS 'AARON'
|
PRICE
Auburndale Building & Zoning Director
AUBURNDALE - Aaron Price went home to be with the Lord, Oct. 4, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL.
A memorial will be announced at a later time.
Aaron was born in Alabama, the son of Bill and Florence Price.
Mr. Price was the Building and Zoning Director for the City of Auburndale from 1966 until he retired in 1988. In retirement he enjoyed growing peas for the community and fishing.
Mr. Price was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Wauneta 'Red' Monroe, Mary Ethel 'Sweetie' Moody, brother Danny Price, wife Shirley Bowen Price. He is survived by his daughter Donna P. Keath (Johnny), grandchildren Colby Keath, (Jessica), Courtney Burgett (Brent), great- grandchildren Case Keath, Linkin Burgett, Kaylee Keath, Liam Burgett.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice at 105 Arneson Ave., Auburndale, FL.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2016