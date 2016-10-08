LARRY STEVEN 'STEVE' MATHEWS, 65
LAKELAND - Larry Steven 'Steve' Mathews, age 65, of Lakeland, FL, passed away on October 2, 2016. Born in Knoxville, TN, he was a graduate of Halls High School, class of 1969. He loved the weather, Nascar, Rays Baseball and Vols Football.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Mathews; mother, Mildred Mathews; brothers, Wayne Mathews and Phillip Mathews. He is survived by his significant other, Pamela Evans; daughters, Tracie Brogden, of Corryton, TN, Amanda Newberry, of Chattanooga, TN, Brittney Mathews, of Brandon, FL; grandchildren, Kayla Davis, Tyler Shope and Colby Newberry.
A memorial is to be announced.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2016