DR. PATSY

CHARLENE 'DODIE'

HAYNES, 63



LAKE WALES - Dr. Patsy Charlene 'Dodie' Haynes, age 63, went to be with her Lord, on Friday morning, October 7, 2016. She earned a Bachelors degree from Warner Southern College, now Warner University, a Masters degree and Doctorate degree from Nova University. All of her formal education was used to instruct and help many. She taught at Spook Hill Elementary, served as Assistant Principal at Sand Hill Elementary, and Principal of Alturas Elementary until her retirement in 2011, after 31 years of service in education.

She was a giver and met the needs of many. She was a fighter and never gave in to the various health issues that confronted her. She loved her family, her friends, her church and her country. She was a member of the South Lake Wales Church of God.

Because of her great love for Warner University and America, she served as the assistant to the director of a patriotic production presented at Warner University for more than 25 years with thousands attending.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmer Jack Haynes and Iva Leedy Haynes and a brother-in-law, Walter Shelton. She is survived by her brother, Wilmer Jack Haynes and wife, Cynthia of Scottsboro, AL; her sister, Rev. Regina Shelton of Church Hill, TN; her nephew, Walter Anthony and wife, Nicole of Hoover, AL; and three great nieces and nephew, Milania Antonella Shelton, Luca Giovanni Shelton and Viviana Francesca Shelton of Hoover, AL. She is also survived by many aunts and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2016 at the South Lake Wales Church of God with pastors Dr. Greg Hall, Rev. Doris Simmons, Rev. Chad Tingley, Dr. Michael Sanders and Dr. Steven Darr presiding.

A Service of Death and Resurrection will be held at Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, VA at a later date. Interment will follow at the Westwood Memorial Gardens in Chilhowie, VA.

Memorial contributions may be given to South Lake Wales Church of God Building Fund and Warner University in Lake Wales, FL.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .







