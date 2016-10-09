GLEN CRAWFORD
|
BOYINGTON, 46
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL. - Glen Crawford Boyington, 46, of Crawfordville, Florida, passed away in the company of his family on September 25, 2016.
He is survived by his wife, Lindsey and their children, Ashlyn and Jordan; parents, Larry and Earlene; grandmother, Molly Purvis; sister, Holly Wolf (Frank); sister, Jill Nykanen (Dave); brother Greg (Julie); brother Jeff (Tiffany); and several nieces and nephews who adored him. He earned 'favorite uncle' status unanimously.
He enjoyed life in so many ways, but his favorite thing was telling stories and jokes to make people laugh. He was an avid outdoorsman and took great pleasure in hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening. He loved cooking and feeding others. He relished Italian food. Glen was also a die-hard Seminole fan, even through the rough years. There are not enough words to describe all the joy and love he added to the lives he touched.
A private celebration of Glen's life will be held in his honor. Memorial donations may be made to his children. Please contact a family member for more information.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2016