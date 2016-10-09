Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MABEL S. PERRY. View Sign

MABEL S.

PERRY, 88



LAKELAND - Mabel S. Perry, age 88, of Lakeland, FL went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.

She was born March 8, 1928 in Pound, Virginia to Ola and Milford Stidham.

Diagnosed with polio and then breast cancer at a very young age she never gave up.

She bravely fought those battles & won. Life was not easy and left her scarred in many ways but she never complained about these things. She was known for her sense of humor and mischievous character creating many happy memories for her family.

Mabel is preceded in death by 1 son: Benjamin D. Brock (age 17), 2 infant daughters Brenda Brock & Dennise Perry, brothers: Chandel & Paul Stidham.

She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter Katrina Benson, Bartow, FL, granddaughter Denise Spicer & great granddaughter Mariah Smith, both of Lakeland, FL, sister Ada Turner, and many loving nieces & nephews, Greg, Donna, Hope, Cornelius, Sherie & Antonio, all of Hamilton Ohio.

A private memorial service will be held in Hamilton, Ohio at a later date. The family wishes to express deep gratitude for the kindness, compassion and support provided by the staff and volunteers at Good Shepherd Hospice; We thank you for making her last days and the memories of that time ones of Great Love, Dignity & Grace.

Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland, FL or the National .



MABEL S.PERRY, 88LAKELAND - Mabel S. Perry, age 88, of Lakeland, FL went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.She was born March 8, 1928 in Pound, Virginia to Ola and Milford Stidham.Diagnosed with polio and then breast cancer at a very young age she never gave up.She bravely fought those battles & won. Life was not easy and left her scarred in many ways but she never complained about these things. She was known for her sense of humor and mischievous character creating many happy memories for her family.Mabel is preceded in death by 1 son: Benjamin D. Brock (age 17), 2 infant daughters Brenda Brock & Dennise Perry, brothers: Chandel & Paul Stidham.She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter Katrina Benson, Bartow, FL, granddaughter Denise Spicer & great granddaughter Mariah Smith, both of Lakeland, FL, sister Ada Turner, and many loving nieces & nephews, Greg, Donna, Hope, Cornelius, Sherie & Antonio, all of Hamilton Ohio.A private memorial service will be held in Hamilton, Ohio at a later date. The family wishes to express deep gratitude for the kindness, compassion and support provided by the staff and volunteers at Good Shepherd Hospice; We thank you for making her last days and the memories of that time ones of Great Love, Dignity & Grace.Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland, FL or the National . Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.