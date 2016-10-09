MABEL S.
PERRY, 88
LAKELAND - Mabel S. Perry, age 88, of Lakeland, FL went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2016 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.
She was born March 8, 1928 in Pound, Virginia to Ola and Milford Stidham.
Diagnosed with polio and then breast cancer at a very young age she never gave up.
She bravely fought those battles & won. Life was not easy and left her scarred in many ways but she never complained about these things. She was known for her sense of humor and mischievous character creating many happy memories for her family.
Mabel is preceded in death by 1 son: Benjamin D. Brock (age 17), 2 infant daughters Brenda Brock & Dennise Perry, brothers: Chandel & Paul Stidham.
She leaves to cherish her memory: daughter Katrina Benson, Bartow, FL, granddaughter Denise Spicer & great granddaughter Mariah Smith, both of Lakeland, FL, sister Ada Turner, and many loving nieces & nephews, Greg, Donna, Hope, Cornelius, Sherie & Antonio, all of Hamilton Ohio.
A private memorial service will be held in Hamilton, Ohio at a later date. The family wishes to express deep gratitude for the kindness, compassion and support provided by the staff and volunteers at Good Shepherd Hospice; We thank you for making her last days and the memories of that time ones of Great Love, Dignity & Grace.
Memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Lakeland, FL or the National
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2016