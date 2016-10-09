CHARLOTTE RUTH
COBELL, 91
WINTER HAVEN - Charlotte Ruth Cobell, nee McClendon, 91 passed peacefully in her home Sunday October 2, 2016.
Mrs. Cobell was born in Camden, Arkansas. She graduated from Midwest WY High School and attended college at UC, Santa Barbara California.
She was a former resident of New Jersey where she worked for the A&P Co. for 25 years.
She was predeceased by her husband, George Cobell. She has two loving daughters, Cheryl Evers (Bill) and Georgia Cobell. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Brittney Burnworth (Terrill) and W. Douglas Evers (Tammy), and three great grandsons, Maddox and Andrew Burnworth and Mason Evers.
Funeral services will be private and she will be interred with her husband in Butler, New Jersey.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2016