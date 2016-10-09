JAMES EDWARD
GRINESTAFF, Sr., 67
LAKELAND - James Edward Grinestaff, Sr. 67, of Lakeland, passed away Oct. 2, 2016. He was born in War, WV on Dec. 14, 1948 to parents Walter and Dorothy (Bailey) Grinestaff. He served the US Navy, and spent many years in his career as a salesman.
He is preceded in death by his father; his first wife Donna and his second wife Linda. Left to treasure his memory is his mother; son James E. Grinestaff, Jr.; fiancee' Toni Olsen and granddaughter Donna Grinestaff, as well as many extended family and friends.
James touched many hearts with his God given talent for singing and playing the guitar. He shared his passion for country music with his friends and family. Many will remember him for his renditions of Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard songs. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2016