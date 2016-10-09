SHIRLEY ANN
GLASS, 79
LAKELAND - Shirley Ann Glass, 79, of Lakeland, passed away October 5, 2016. She was born in Ebensburg, PA to Jesse and Francena Luther.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband McDwain Glass and sister Betty Mellott. She is survived by her daughter Sabrina (Joey) Tomasina and step-sons David (Diane), Bob (Laura) and Larry (Vicky) Glass; grandchildren Michael, Chelsie, Dalton, Lizzie, Justin, and Shelby; great-grandson Kai; sister Peggy McGhee.
Retired with 27 years of service from the Lakeland Housing Authority as a Section 8 Coordinator, she also collected antiques, loved swimming, dancing, camping and the outdoors. Shirley was a long time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She cherished her time spent with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2016