BETTY

CASTOR-O'HARA



BARTOW - Betty Castor-O'Hara, 78, died Thursday, October 6, 2016, at Bartow Regional Hospital. She was born in Nelson, NH., November 22, 1937, the daughter of Joseph and Florence Gordon Creamer.

She was predeceased by her parents; first husband of 49 years, David L. Castor; son, David R. Castor; and grandson, Jason Smith.

She is survived by her daughters, Carmen Castor and Roxanne Henson; sons, Dennis Castor and Jeffery Castor; brother, Gordon Creamer; sister, Maqurite Castor; 15 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and Linda Vaughn

Betty was a charter member of Bethel Baptist Church in Surry, NH., current member of Central Baptist Church, Winter Haven where she had taught Sunday School and sang in the church choir. She was also a volunteer at the Bartow Chamber of Commerce and Mad Hatters Club. Betty was very active at The Meeting Place complex.

The family will receive friends Thursday, from 6pm till 8pm at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven. Funeral service will be Friday, 10am at Central Baptist Church, 57 6th Street NW, Winter Haven.







