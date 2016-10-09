JESSE WILLIAM
HAUBNER, 97
LAKELAND - Jesse William Haubner passed away at his son's home in South Carolina, on October 4, 2016.
Mr. Haubner was born in Grant's Lick, KY, on October 2, 1919, to Anthony and Clara Haubner. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Jesse graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry. He worked as a chemist for over 35 years for the Mobil Corporation. Jesse was a life member of Optimist International. He was a longtime resident of Lakeland.
Jesse is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Lillian Jean Haubner; and son, Douglas J. Haubner.
He is survived by his sons, Ronald J. (Tracey) Haubner and Steven (Barbara) Haubner; and grandchildren, Joseph, Peter, Pamela, William, Jesse R., Thomas R., and Amanda.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 10th, from 5pm to 7pm with funeral services on Tuesday, October 11th, at 10am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland. Interment will follow the service at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2016