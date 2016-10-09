HENRY
LAKELAND - Henry 'Jerry' Gerald Humphrey passed away on October 8, 2016.
Mr. Humphrey was born on July 1, 1935, in Lakeland, FL, being the last of six children of Lucius W. Humphrey and Essie Lee Daughtry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and two nephews. He is survived by Patrick Love, a long-time friend/ caretaker and by eight nieces/nephews and numerous cousins.
Mr. Humphrey worked for 25 years in railroading for the ACL and IC Railroads at several locations throughout the United States. He also worked in sales and marketing for 20 years at Trend Marketing in Los Angeles and San Diego. He retired and returned to Lakeland in 1990.
Mr. Humphrey was a graduate of Lakeland High School in 1953, and of the University of South Florida in 1968. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Funeral arrangements have been made for cremation and burial at sea. Donations in Jerry's memory may be made to: Northside Christian Church, 2009 Woodbridge Ln, Lakeland, FL, 33813.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future date yet to be announced.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2016