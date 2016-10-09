Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HENRY GERALD HUMPHREY LAKELAND - Henry 'Jerry' Gerald Hu "JERRY" October. View Sign

HENRY

'JERRY' GERALD

HUMPHREY



LAKELAND - Henry 'Jerry' Gerald Humphrey passed away on October 8, 2016.

Mr. Humphrey was born on July 1, 1935, in Lakeland, FL, being the last of six children of Lucius W. Humphrey and Essie Lee Daughtry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings and two nephews. He is survived by Patrick Love, a long-time friend/ caretaker and by eight nieces/nephews and numerous cousins.

Mr. Humphrey worked for 25 years in railroading for the ACL and IC Railroads at several locations throughout the United States. He also worked in sales and marketing for 20 years at Trend Marketing in Los Angeles and San Diego. He retired and returned to Lakeland in 1990.

Mr. Humphrey was a graduate of Lakeland High School in 1953, and of the University of South Florida in 1968. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Funeral arrangements have been made for cremation and burial at sea. Donations in Jerry's memory may be made to: Northside Christian Church, 2009 Woodbridge Ln, Lakeland, FL, 33813.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date yet to be announced.



Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com