MARTHA A.

SIPES, 93



WINTER HAVEN - Martha Alexander Sipes, age 93, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2016, at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.

She was born December 25, 1922, in Jackson, TN, to R.D. and Zelma Alexander. She was married to Arnold Sipes on November 3, 1941, in Jackson, TN.

Arnold joined the U.S. Air Force soon after Pearl Harbor was attacked on December 7, 1941, and stayed with the Air Force for 28 years. During those years, he and Martha were stationed in Germany, Guam, WA, FL, TX, AZ, and CA. When Lt. Col. Sipes retired, they made their home in Riverside, CA and then Mission Viejo, CA. Arnold and Martha moved to Winter Haven in 1994.

Martha and her grandson, Clint, were members of Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven.

Martha was predeceased by Arnold in 1995, and their daughter, Roberta in 1971.

She is survived by two daughters, Karline (Bud) Fisher and Debbie (Bill Dawson) Sipes, all of Winter Haven. Her three grandchildren are Kim Quillman of Winter Haven, Todd Quillman of Menifee, CA, and Clint Dawson of Winter Haven. Martha also had 7 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, October 10th, from 6pm till 8pm at Ott-Laughlin, Winter Haven with graveside services and burial on Tuesday, October 11th, at 1:30pm, at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martha's memory to The Salvation Army, 1898 US 17 NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881, or Grace Lutheran Church, 327 Avenue C SE, Winter Haven, FL 33880.

Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven is handling arrangements.







