RICHARD JOHN PURUCKER

Obituary

RICHARD JOHN
PURUCKER, 91

LAKELAND - Richard John Purucker, 91, passed away on October 5, 2016. Survived by wife, Velma; 2 daughters; 2 sons-in-law; 2 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2016
