LUCILLE ELKINS

Obituary

LUCILLE
ELKINS, 75

MULBERRY - Lucille Elkins passed away October 7, 2016, at Good Shepherd Hospice. Graveside service will be on October 12, 2016, at 11 a.m., at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2016
