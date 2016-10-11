Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Castor O'Hara. View Sign

BARTOW - Betty Castor O'Hara, 78, of Bartow went home to be with the Lord her Savior on Thursday October 6, 2016.

She was born, one of 11 children, to Joseph and Florence Creamer on November 22, 1937 in Nelson, NH.

She was preceded in death by her first husband David L. Castor, son David R. Castor and grandson Jason Smith.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 7 years Nolan O'Hara, brother Gordon Creamer, sister Marguerite Castor, children: Roxanne (Ronald Sr) Henson, Dennis (Tracy) Castor, Carmen Castor, Jeffrey (Lorri) Castor, Sherry Duffy, Linda Vaughn, 2 stepdaughters: Denise Albritton and Chloe Ann Keen, 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and a multitude of loving friends.

Betty was a long time resident of Keene, NH who relocated to FL in 1982. She was a charter member of Bethel Baptist Church in Surry, NH, a current member of Central Baptist Church in Winter Haven, FL, teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. She was a volunteer at the Bartow Chamber of Commerce, representing them on a trip to Washington, DC. She was an active member of the Mad Hatters Club and many activities at the Meeting House in Bartow.

Visitation is Thursday October 13 from 6-8 pm at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, Winter Haven. Her Celebration of Life will be Friday 10am at Central Baptist Church, 57 6th St NW, Winter Haven. Interment following at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland, FL.







645 West Central Ave

Winter Haven , FL 33880

