Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FERN E. NORTHUP. View Sign

FERN E.

NORTHUP, 95



FORT MEADE - Fern E. Northup, 95, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2016 at Tampa General Hospital.

She was born February 8, 1921 in Alden, Iowa, She was a Homemaker, a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Fort Meade.

Fern was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Earl Northup, Sr.; daughter in law, Mary Helen Northup; grandson in law, John Bourn; great granddaughter, Sheyenne and the last of 10 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Smith & husband Robert; two sons, Perry Northup & wife Melissa and Leonard E. Northup, Jr., two granddaughters, Amber Smith Bourn and Macy Northup; three grandsons, Eric Northup, Travis Smith and Chad Smith and eleven great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 12, 2016 from 10 to 11 am at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 6210 Mt Pisgah Rd in Fort Meade, FL. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Interment will be held at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Children/Youth fund of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Condolences to family at







FERN E.NORTHUP, 95FORT MEADE - Fern E. Northup, 95, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2016 at Tampa General Hospital.She was born February 8, 1921 in Alden, Iowa, She was a Homemaker, a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Fort Meade.Fern was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Earl Northup, Sr.; daughter in law, Mary Helen Northup; grandson in law, John Bourn; great granddaughter, Sheyenne and the last of 10 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Smith & husband Robert; two sons, Perry Northup & wife Melissa and Leonard E. Northup, Jr., two granddaughters, Amber Smith Bourn and Macy Northup; three grandsons, Eric Northup, Travis Smith and Chad Smith and eleven great grandchildren.Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 12, 2016 from 10 to 11 am at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 6210 Mt Pisgah Rd in Fort Meade, FL. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Interment will be held at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Children/Youth fund of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com Published in Ledger from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2016 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com