Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FERN E. NORTHUP.
FORT MEADE - Fern E. Northup, 95, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2016 at Tampa General Hospital.
She was born February 8, 1921 in Alden, Iowa, She was a Homemaker, a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church of Fort Meade.
Fern was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Earl Northup, Sr.; daughter in law, Mary Helen Northup; grandson in law, John Bourn; great granddaughter, Sheyenne and the last of 10 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Smith & husband Robert; two sons, Perry Northup & wife Melissa and Leonard E. Northup, Jr., two granddaughters, Amber Smith Bourn and Macy Northup; three grandsons, Eric Northup, Travis Smith and Chad Smith and eleven great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 12, 2016 from 10 to 11 am at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 6210 Mt Pisgah Rd in Fort Meade, FL. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Interment will be held at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Fort Meade, FL. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Children/Youth fund of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
