LAKELAND - Dorothy F. Johnson, born 1918 in Ludlow, MA, to Harry and Henrietta Butterworth; died 9/25/16 in Lakeland, FL.
Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by husband, William E. Johnson and son, W. Keith Johnson, and is survived by daughter Marilyn J. Stewart; daughter-in-law Jeanne P. Johnson; grandsons Michael (Laura S.), Timothy (Laura C.), Scott (Kristin), Ryan (Margaret) and her six great-grandchildren: Madison, Michael, Hadley, Emily, Ryleigh, Kaelyn.
She will be remembered by her generous nature, her sense of humor, her fondness of animals and flowers, especially orchids, and her love of the game of bridge. She was also a Life Member of the Winter Haven Hospital Auxiliary.
Funeral Service: Saturday, October 15, at 11:00 in the Chapel of First Presbyterian Church, 637 6th St. NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881.
Special thanks to the kind and loving care she received from the staff at the Estates at Carpenters.
In lieu of flowers, please consider The Humane Society of Polk Co., 3195 Dundee Rd., Winter Haven, FL 33881 or The Good Samaritan Fund at The Estates at Carpenter's, 1001 Carpenter's Way, Lakeland, FL 33809.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2016