JOSEPH V.
|
DENNISON, 89
LAKELAND - Joseph V. Dennison, 89, passed away Oct. 5, 2016, at his home.
Mr. Dennison was born in Hampton, FL on Sept. 20, 1927, to the late Stephen and Iola Dennison. He served in both the U.S. Army and Air Force, and was a member of the 5th RCT in Korea. Mr. Dennison was an industrial painter for FMC, and was a member of Edgewood Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time, especially with his late wife, Martha.
Mr. Dennison is survived by his children, Connie (Edward) Diaz, Glenn (Debbie) Baker and Laverne Boyette; brother, J.I. Dennison; sister, Josephine Lightsey; grandchildren, Belinda Baker, Christy Norton, Dawn Koch and Jamie Boyette; 13 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Martha Dennison; brothers, Wilbur T., T.E., and Ernie 'Shorty' Dennison; sisters, Ruth King and Nettie Miles.
Visitation will be Thurs. from 10-11 am at Edgewood Church of Christ, with services to follow at 11 am at the church. Interment will then follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2016