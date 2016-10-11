W.J. McNally Jr.

Obituary

W.J.
McNALLY, Jr., 77

WINTER HAVEN - W.J. McNally, Jr., 77, passed away 10/9/16. Survived by his loving family. Family will receive friends Wed. 10/12, 10-11am. Svc. 11am at Seigler F.H.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2016
